SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 191.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.9% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

