SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.42 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

HCA stock opened at $286.91 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

