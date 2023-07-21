SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

CTAS stock opened at $507.08 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $509.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.21 and its 200-day moving average is $459.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

