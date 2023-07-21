Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sands China from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

Sands China Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. Sands China has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

