Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13.93 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and $11.00 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00010228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

