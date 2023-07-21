Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Schlumberger Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.80. 9,146,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,974,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Stories
