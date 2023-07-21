Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.80. 9,146,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,974,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

