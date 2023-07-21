Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Cut by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 539,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,170. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

