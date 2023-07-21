Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 253,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,142. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
