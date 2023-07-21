scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPH. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 16.38. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $302.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 1,793,171 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,760,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

