ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $157.02

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.02 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 157.28 ($2.06). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 156.50 ($2.05), with a volume of 9,161 shares.

ScS Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £54.07 million, a P/E ratio of 568.75 and a beta of 0.94.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

