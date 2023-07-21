Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sealed Air by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,485,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $45.96 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

