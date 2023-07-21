Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) Shares Up 25.8%

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Free Report) shot up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Second Street Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

About Second Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Second Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.