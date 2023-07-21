Secret (SIE) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $287.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031637 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00270453 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $587.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

