Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $160.48

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.48 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.31). Senior shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), with a volume of 450,466 shares trading hands.

Senior Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £713.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajiv Sharma bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,361.40). Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Senior

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

