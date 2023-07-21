ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $578.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 295.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $559.00 to $646.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.55.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

