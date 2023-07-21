ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $547.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $559.00 to $646.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.55.

NYSE NOW opened at $578.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.98. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

