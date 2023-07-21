SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of SES-imagotag Société Anonyme stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. SES-imagotag Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

About SES-imagotag Société Anonyme

SES-imagotag Société Anonyme installs and maintains electronic shelf labels worldwide. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

