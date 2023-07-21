Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Declines By 14.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

Shares of BCOW stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

