Short Interest in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Decreases By 15.8%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alpine 4 Price Performance

Shares of ALPP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.96. 98,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,084. The company has a market cap of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. Alpine 4 has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Alpine 4 by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.