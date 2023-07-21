Short Interest in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Declines By 17.7%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 459,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The stock has a market cap of $377.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.80. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $32.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 367,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 197,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
