Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Increases By 5.3%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $903,460.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,821,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,387,036.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,713,431 shares of company stock valued at $26,573,624.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.76. 162,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,095. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

