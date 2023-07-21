Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Decreases By 14.8%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 39,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

