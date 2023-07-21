Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Decreases By 14.8%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Capital Product Partners Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 39,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Product Partners
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.