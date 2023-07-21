Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Expands By 11.2%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 591,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $11.10 on Friday, hitting $562.00. The company had a trading volume of 116,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,094. Chemed has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.01 and a 200-day moving average of $529.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Research analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chemed by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.