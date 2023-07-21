Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declines By 13.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CHS Price Performance
CHSCL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 9,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $27.67.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.
Institutional Trading of CHS
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.