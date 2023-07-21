Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declines By 13.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. 9,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Institutional Trading of CHS

About CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

