Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Declines By 12.0%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 15,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 9,920,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,435. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.