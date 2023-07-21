Short Interest in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Declines By 9.9%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in DXC Technology by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

