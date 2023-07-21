Short Interest in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Declines By 18.1%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,128. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $125.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

