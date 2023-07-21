Short Interest in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Expands By 12.0%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FGMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. FG Merger has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in FG Merger during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger during the first quarter worth about $2,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in FG Merger by 113.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 838,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 444,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FG Merger during the first quarter worth about $521,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America.

