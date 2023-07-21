Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Declines By 18.4%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Danhos
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.