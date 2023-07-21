Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Decreases By 16.7%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Activity
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.1 %
FCNCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 4,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,994. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
