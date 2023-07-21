Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Decreases By 16.1%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 713,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,207,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,088 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,583,000 after acquiring an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 187,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

