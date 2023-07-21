Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Increases By 10.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,656. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
