Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Increases By 10.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,656. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

