Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Declines By 16.2%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 209,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.34 million. Equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $62,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

