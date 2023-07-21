Short Interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Increases By 8.3%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $63.75. 6,433,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,780. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,857,000 after buying an additional 1,069,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after buying an additional 816,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after buying an additional 419,338 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GFS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

