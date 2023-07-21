Short Interest in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Declines By 12.6%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,526 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 50.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

HA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,049. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

