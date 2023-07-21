Short Interest in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expands By 11.6%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Williams Trading cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hibbett Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of HIBB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 287,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $507.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
Further Reading
