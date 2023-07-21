Short Interest in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rises By 8.3%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 26.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $28.20.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.