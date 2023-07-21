Short Interest in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expands By 9.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 44,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Infinera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinera

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,177,000 after purchasing an additional 437,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 578,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,005,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,441,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,489,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,917,000 after buying an additional 1,213,161 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,454,000 after buying an additional 561,769 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.62 on Friday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.