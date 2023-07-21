Short Interest in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expands By 9.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 44,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.
INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.
In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.62 on Friday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
