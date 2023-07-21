Short Interest in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Declines By 11.1%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 663,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

NYSE:IPI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.08. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $86.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $863,248.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,021,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.