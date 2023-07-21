Short Interest in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Decreases By 14.4%

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

