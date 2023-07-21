Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $183.95 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00315203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00826179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00546275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00062520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 229.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,656,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,633,821,179 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

