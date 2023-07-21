Siacoin Trading Down 2% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $181.45 million and $1.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,799.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00309633 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00814544 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013672 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00544637 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062856 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 273.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00127437 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,654,375,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,631,588,563 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
