Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $13.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.