SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $287.71 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $287.71 million and approximately $25.39 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,904.79 or 1.00020667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002232 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23545472 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $33,852,778.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.