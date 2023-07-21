SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -255.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

NYSE:SLG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. 3,170,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SL Green Realty by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 72.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

