SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. 3,172,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 221,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

