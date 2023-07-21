SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of SLG opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29.

Insider Activity

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

