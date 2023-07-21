SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Up 0.3%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 8,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 3,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Get SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.