SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Up 0.3%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 8,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 3,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.
