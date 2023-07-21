Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,920

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($24.32) to GBX 1,920 ($25.10) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Smiths Group to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.57) to GBX 1,775 ($23.21) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,660 ($21.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,807 ($23.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,642.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,683.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,257.84 ($4,259.73). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

