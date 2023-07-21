SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.15

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.15 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.28 ($0.21). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 16.90 ($0.22), with a volume of 977,689 shares trading hands.

SolGold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £498 million, a P/E ratio of -1,659.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71.

Insider Activity at SolGold

In related news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 20,000 shares of SolGold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £3,400 ($4,445.61). 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

